Pa. Judge Keeps Tyson COVID-19 Death Suit In Fed. Court

By Y. Peter Kang (November 5, 2021, 8:08 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge won't remand to state court a suit accusing Tyson Foods Inc. of causing a meatpacking worker's coronavirus death, after finding that the food giant's Pennsylvania subsidiary is immune under the state workers' compensation system. U.S. District Judge Paul S. Diamond ruled Thursday that Tyson Foods' Pennsylvania unit, Original Philly Holdings Inc., which operates the Philadelphia meatpacking factory where worker Brian Barker contracted COVID-19 and later died, is immune to the suit because workers' claims against employers need to be handled via the state workers' compensation system. As a result, Arkansas-based Tyson and Brian Barker's widow, Pennsylvania resident...

