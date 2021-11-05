3rd Circ. Revives Guatemalan Activist's Torture Protection Bid

By Jennifer Doherty (November 5, 2021, 7:30 PM EDT) -- Immigration judges ignored a slew of reports documenting recent escalations in violence toward activists in Guatemala to deny an environmentalist's claim for humanitarian protection, a Third Circuit panel ruled Friday, reviving the man's bid to stay in the U.S. A three-judge panel sent Wilson Pena-Lojo's case back to the Board of Immigration Appeals for another look, directing the board to explain why it failed to address expert testimony and a slew of reports Pena-Lojo submitted indicating that activists have been killed in his home country at higher rates in recent years than prior to his departure in 2013. "We do not...

