NJ Judge Pauses Sanctions For Discount-Dodging Drug Cos.

By Jeannie O'Sullivan (November 5, 2021, 10:29 PM EDT) -- New Jersey's chief federal judge on Friday agreed with health officials that policies by Sanofi-Aventis US LLC and Novo Nordisk Inc. run afoul of a federal drug discount program meant to benefit the poor, but regulators can't penalize the companies just yet. In a 122-page ruling on the drugmakers' challenge to violation letters they received from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, U.S. District Judge Freda L. Wolfson opined that the companies can't "unilaterally create and establish" policies to curb the discounts they give under the Public Health Service Act's 340B program. Yet at the same time, the judge...

