Green Groups Win Limits On Logging Project In Owl Area

By Juan Carlos Rodriguez (November 5, 2021, 7:46 PM EDT) -- An Oregon federal judge on Friday handed environmental groups a win by blocking most of a forest logging project located in an area where the threatened northern spotted owl lives, just two days before it was set to begin. U.S. District Judge Michael McShane said the U.S. Forest Service illegally skipped a required National Environmental Policy Act review before approving the project in the Willamette National Forest, and partially granted green groups' motion for a preliminary injunction to block any logging. The judge enjoined the Forest Service from logging all trees except those "at risk of imminent failure" that are located near...

