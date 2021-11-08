McAfee Taken Private In $14B Deal Crafted By 4 Firms

By Benjamin Horney (November 8, 2021, 8:52 AM EST) -- A group led by private equity firm Advent International will buy cybersecurity software creator McAfee for an enterprise value of more than $14 billion, the companies said Monday, in a deal led by four law firms. The agreement, which comes just over a year after the company went public, calls for a group led by Boston, Massachusetts-based Advent to acquire San Jose, California-headquartered McAfee Corp., according to a statement. In addition to Advent, the buying group — which is called Condor BidCo Inc. — features Permira Advisers LLC, Crosspoint Capital Partners, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, GIC Pte. Ltd., and a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS