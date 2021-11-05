High Court To Review DaVita's Dialysis Bias Fight

By Adam Lidgett (November 5, 2021, 6:28 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court agreed Friday to look at a Sixth Circuit decision reviving DaVita Inc.'s claims that an Ohio hospital's health plan flouted federal law by eliminating in-network coverage for dialysis. In a one-line decision, the high court granted a petition from Marietta Memorial Hospital, its employee health plan and Medical Benefits Mutual Life Insurance Co. to review the October 2020 Sixth Circuit ruling. The justices gave no reason behind their decision to take the case. That Sixth Circuit resurrected allegations that the hospital, the plan and the insurance company violated the Employee Retirement Income Security Act and the Medicare...

