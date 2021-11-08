Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Court Ends Immigrants' Suit Over Trump Insurance Order

By Jennifer Doherty (November 8, 2021, 4:55 PM EST) -- An Oregon federal judge on Monday tossed a class action over a Trump-era order that required immigrants to show proof of health insurance at the request of the green card applicants who challenged the policy, which has since been revoked.

In their motion Friday, the certified class of immigrant visa applicants and the U.S. citizen relatives who sponsored their petitions asked U.S. District Judge Michael H. Simon to end their suit. The class had called on the court to declare the health insurance requirement unlawful, but the dispute was resolved by President Joe Biden's May 14 proclamation rescinding his predecessor's decree...

