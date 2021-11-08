Microcap Investor, Hemp Co. Blast SEC's Scalping Case

By Sarah Jarvis (November 8, 2021, 7:49 PM EST) -- A hemp products company and a firm that acquires and sells microcap securities have urged a New York federal court to dismiss the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's lawsuit claiming they were involved in an $11 million penny stock "scalping" scheme. GPL Ventures LLC and HempAmericana Inc. filed separate motions Friday to dismiss the SEC's case against them. GPL, a related entity and two co-owners argued in a memo supporting their motion that the SEC's suit reflects an effort to widen the reach of Section 15(a) of the Securities Exchange Act. "By attempting to expand the definition of 'dealer' to include...

