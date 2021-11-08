Snyder's-Lance Settles Misclassification Suit For $6M

By Irene Spezzamonte (November 8, 2021, 2:51 PM EST) -- Snyder's-Lance agreed to pay $6 million to a collective of 300 distributors who urged a North Carolina court to sign off on the deal after accusing the company of misclassifying them as independent contractors. The distributors told the court Friday in an unopposed motion that the settlement would quickly resolve questions that remain open and could cause significant loss for the workers should they be addressed in a trial with S-L Distribution Co. LLC. "S-L is represented by skilled lawyers who, absent settlement, were prepared to raise defenses that might have resulted in plaintiffs either losing or recovering less than the settlement...

