Jury Awards Proxy Server Network $7.5M In IP Win Over Rival

By Dave Simpson (November 5, 2021, 11:47 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal jury ruled that a Lithuania-based proxy server network did knowingly infringe patents held by an Israeli competitor and awarded the Israeli firm nearly $7.5 million for lost profits Friday, according to the jury verdict form. The jury held unanimously that Teso LT UAB and related companies willfully infringed at least one of the asserted claims across three patents held by Bright Data Ltd., which was previously known as Luminati Networks Ltd. None of the patent claims were found to be invalid. The 2019 suit claimed Lithuania-based Teso, along with two subsidiaries, lifted Bright Data's code to run a...

