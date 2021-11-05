Ex-DOJ Civil Division Head Won't Answer Qs In Jan. 6 Probe

By Hailey Konnath (November 5, 2021, 10:55 PM EDT) -- The former acting head of the Justice Department's Civil Division on Friday told the U.S. House Select Committee on the Jan. 6 attack at the Capitol that he will not be testifying in the committee's probe, saying it would violate the "sacred trust" between him and former President Donald Trump. In mid-October, the select committee issued a subpoena to Jeffrey Bossert Clark, saying it has evidence that Clark attempted to involve the U.S. Department of Justice in efforts to "interrupt the peaceful transfer of power" following the 2020 election. Clark served as assistant attorney general of the Environment and Natural Resources...

