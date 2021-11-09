Arbitration Group Urges High Court To Define 'Tribunal'

By Victoria McKenzie (November 9, 2021, 6:20 PM EST) -- The International Institute for Conflict Prevention and Resolution has urged the U.S. Supreme Court to clarify the scope of a statute that allows federal courts to order discovery in certain foreign disputes, saying the current uncertainty surrounding the law has led to "blatant forum shopping" and "extensive, time-consuming and tremendously expensive litigation." In an amicus brief filed Monday, CPR said the October petition filed by AlixPartners LLP "provides the perfect vehicle for the Court to address the definition of the word 'tribunal'" in both private and investor-state disputes, after a similar case pending before the court was withdrawn in September....

