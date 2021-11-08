Court Warns 'Shaky Standing' An Issue In Eviction Law Row

By Emma Whitford (November 8, 2021, 9:39 PM EST) -- A New York federal judge on Monday expressed doubt that three landlords have standing to challenge the state's coronavirus anti-eviction law, pointing to evidence that they have not attempted to participate in the court process targeted in their suit. U.S. District Judge Gary R. Brown weighed in at the end of a multi-hour preliminary injunction hearing, during which landlords Pantelis Chrysafis, Brandie LaCasse and Mudan Shi testified that they lack sufficient information about their tenants' personal circumstances in order to challenge pandemic-related stays on their eviction cases. The threshold landlords must clear to get a hearing makes the option to challenge...

