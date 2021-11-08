Justices Pass On Bid To Curb SEC Role In AML Enforcement

By Jon Hill (November 8, 2021, 10:14 AM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear an appeal from a penny-stock broker that argued the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has muscled its way into anti-money laundering enforcement territory where it doesn't belong. The Supreme Court denied a petition for review filed by Alpine Securities Corp., which was fined $12 million in 2019 after the SEC sued it over serious alleged lapses in its compliance with federal anti-money laundering reporting requirements. According to Alpine, the SEC's case was illegitimate because the agency lacks the authority to enforce those requirements itself. Instead, Alpine has said that power belongs to the...

