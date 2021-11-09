Contract Lessons From NY Joint-Venture Decision

By Michael Cardello (November 9, 2021, 3:38 PM EST) -- Is it a joint venture or not? That is the question. Parties establish business relationships all the time. However, when it comes to forming a joint venture, there needs to be certain language set forth in the underlying agreement in order for a court to find that a joint venture legally exists. As we are all aware, the establishment of the existence of a joint venture would create a fiduciary relationship between the parties, not just a contractual relationship. Take, for example, the Oct. 7 JRAP Enterprises Inc. v. Zucaro Construction decision.[1] The New York Supreme Court, Suffolk County Commercial Division, found that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS