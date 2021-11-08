Qiagen Agrees To Pay $53M To Settle Patent Suit

By Andrew Karpan (November 8, 2021, 6:33 PM EST) -- German diagnostics giant Qiagen has agreed to pay $53 million to New Jersey medical technology manufacturer Becton Dickinson & Co. to resolve an infringement lawsuit against Qiagen over microfluidic testing patents that the Federal Circuit last month called too "complex" to invalidate. Qiagen said on Friday that the company would be paying the money out in a "one-time, lump-sum payment" to its Franklin Lakes, New Jersey-based rival in order to end a patent suit BD had lodged in Delaware against NeuMoDx Molecular Inc. in 2019. BD had added Qiagen to the suit earlier this year, after Qiagen announced its plans to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS