Fla. Man Admits To $1M Genetic Testing Kickback Scheme

By Ivan Moreno (November 8, 2021, 3:22 PM EST) -- A Florida man whose business collected DNA samples for Medicare-covered genetic health screenings pled guilty Monday to referring work to laboratories in exchange for more than $1 million in illegal kickbacks, New Jersey federal prosecutors said. Norman Smiley, 80, pled guilty before U.S. District Judge Brian R. Martinotti to conspiracy to violate the anti-kickback statute. Prosecutors say he coordinated the scheme with two companies, Metric Lab Services LLC in Mississippi and Spectrum Diagnostics Labs LLC in Texas, whose owners pled guilty last year to paying kickbacks for referrals from other companies besides Smiley's. "The goal of the conspiracy was for defendant...

