Illinois AG Reaches Settlement With Cos. Over Payday Loans

By McCord Pagan (November 8, 2021, 7:43 PM EST) -- The Illinois Attorney General's Office and a state financial regulator have said they reached a settlement with three payday loan lead-generation companies that requires them to immediately stop offering their services to consumers in the Prairie State without a license. In a joint statement Friday, the state Attorney General's Office and the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation said they reached a settlement with MoneyMutual LLC, PartnerWeekly LLC and Selling Source LLC, resolving lawsuits that started in 2014. In addition to operating without a license, the three companies were accused of arranging expensive loans for out-of-state payday lenders who were...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS