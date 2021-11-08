Power Cos. Seek 3rd Circ. Review Of FERC Price Rule Impasse

By Ryan Harroff (November 8, 2021, 5:12 PM EST) -- Power producers from 13 Mid-Atlantic and Midwest states plus the District of Columbia have asked the Third Circuit to make the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission end or explain an internal stalemate that allowed one of the country's biggest power grid operators to toss a 2019 rule requiring state-backed renewable energy sources to meet a price floor in electricity capacity auctions. In its Friday petition, the group of energy companies known as the PJM Power Providers Group, or P3, effectively asked the court to either make FERC break the 2-2 impasse among its commissioners that stopped it from addressing their power grid...

