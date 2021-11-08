Fertility Lab Sued Over Switched-Embryo 'Nightmare'

By Hailey Konnath (November 8, 2021, 10:26 PM EST) -- A Los Angeles couple who say a fertility lab contracted by the California Center for Reproductive Health mixed up their embryo, leading them to carry, deliver and raise another couple's baby, filed a medical malpractice suit Monday, claiming that negligence led to an in vitro fertilization "nightmare." According to their complaint, Daphna and Alexander Cardinale immediately noticed that their newborn daughter didn't look like the rest of their family — she had a darker complexion and jet-black hair. Genetic testing eventually revealed that the baby was not related to them, they said. For months, they had been caring for the biological...

