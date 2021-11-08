Experts Predict Jump In Insolvencies As Gov't Measures Ease

By Najiyya Budaly (November 8, 2021, 5:56 PM GMT) -- Insolvency experts say that a jump in the number of the most recent voluntary liquidations for 2021 signal a coming wave of corporate restructurings and failures at the start of next year as tapering government support hits troubled businesses. There were 3,765 company insolvencies in England and Wales between July and September, 17% higher than the 3,226 in the second quarter and 43% higher than the 2,624 during the same period in 2020, according to government figures published at the end of October. The overall increase in company insolvencies was driven by a rise in creditors' voluntary liquidations, which accounted for 92%,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS