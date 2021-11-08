Activists Push For Swift FCC Nominee Confirmations

By Kelcee Griffis (November 8, 2021, 6:31 PM EST) -- Activists are peppering lawmakers with a barrage of requests to quickly confirm nominees Jessica Rosenworcel and Gigi Sohn to the Federal Communications Commission, in order to avoid a scenario that would see Republicans holding a default majority at the agency at the end of the year. After the Biden administration last month finally announced the long-anticipated nominations, 21 groups including Demand Progress, Fight for the Future and Free Press Action are calling on members of the Senate Commerce Committee to accelerate the nominations process for Biden's recommendations. "We can't afford any more delay. We need a fully functional FCC now. Please...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS