New Rubio Bill Would Combat Global Internet Blackouts

By Nadia Dreid (November 8, 2021, 7:54 PM EST) -- The United States should work to broadcast internet service in countries where oppressive countries restrict access to the utility as a means of keeping control, Sen. Marco Rubio is proposing in a new bill. The Patria y Vida Act — which also goes by the much longer Protecting Against Tyrants by Restoring Internet Access and Yielding Vital Interconnectivity in Designated Areas Act — was introduced by Rubio, R-Fla., and Sens. Rick Scott, R-Fla., and Bill Hagerty, R-Tenn., on Friday. The idea behind the bill is to "build a strategy" for protecting internet freedom by bolstering the U.S. capacity for transmitting internet...

