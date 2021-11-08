Insurer Avoids Couple's Home Misrepresentation Suit Defense

By Ganesh Setty (November 8, 2021, 8:32 PM EST) -- Norfolk & Dedham Mutual Fire Insurance Co. won't have to defend a couple in a lawsuit accusing them of intentionally misleading buyers of their Duxbury, Massachusetts, home about its water drainage issues, a state appeals court ruled Monday. A three-judge Massachusetts Appeals Court panel ruled that the homeowner's insurance policy held by Christopher and Dorothy Norton excludes coverage for property damage arising out of an uninsured location "owned by an insured." The exclusion applies because the Duxbury home is not insured under the policy, but the two owned that property at the time of their alleged misrepresentations, the panel found. In 2017, the...

