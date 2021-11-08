Insurer Wants Lakers' Virus Coverage Suit Tossed Completely

By Ben Zigterman (November 8, 2021, 5:32 PM EST) -- A Chubb unit told a California federal court that the Los Angeles Lakers' COVID-19 coverage suit should be thrown out for good, arguing that the revised complaint doesn't show how the virus caused direct physical loss or damage that would trigger coverage. The Lakers' suit against Federal Insurance clamed the coronavirus was present at its property, rendering it unfit for occupancy or use without extensive repairs. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong) Federal Insurance Co. said Friday that the basketball team's allegations of damage are still lacking in its amended complaint, which was filed last month after the original was dismissed in August when the judge found a lack...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS