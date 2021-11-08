NBA Star Asks Court To Block Former Agent's 'Delay' Tactics

By Max Jaeger (November 8, 2021, 6:19 PM EST) -- NBA star Zion Williamson has told a North Carolina federal court that his former agent is trying to push back deposition deadlines that her own counsel requested in a transparent attempt to delay resolution of their contract dispute. New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson says his former agent is dragging her feet on depositions in a play at delaying his contract case. (AP Photo/Derick Hingle) U.S. Magistrate Judge Joe L. Webster already granted one extension to Gina Ford and her company, Prime Sports Marketing LLC, in October — warning at the time that it would be the only such dispensation — and...

