11th. Circ. Won't Revive Bacardi Gin Class Suit

By Nathan Hale (November 8, 2021, 11:30 PM EST) -- The Eleventh Circuit on Monday affirmed the dismissal of a proposed class action claiming Bacardi deceived consumers by selling its Bombay Sapphire gin in Florida in violation of a 153-year-old state law banning one of its ingredients, as the court found the product is exempted by a provision in the state's consumer protection law. In its 32-page opinion, the appeals court rejected a Miami district court's finding that dismissal of plaintiff Uri Marrache's claims was warranted because the state law in question — which forbids liquor makers from "adulterating" their drinks with a spice called grains of paradise — was preempted...

