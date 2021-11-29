Ohio Ransomware Ruling Heightens 'Silent Cyber' Worries

By Daphne Zhang (November 29, 2021, 9:05 PM EST) -- An Ohio appeals court's recent split ruling in a ransomware case shocked insurance attorneys, with some saying the decision contradicts hundreds of recent COVID-19 coverage decisions and could pin so-called silent cyberinsurance risks on unsuspecting insurers. Insurance attorneys said an Ohio appeals court's split ruling was a slap in the face after hundreds of recent rulings in COVID-19 insurance coverage disputes came to the opposite conclusion on property damage. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) In the ruling, a three-judge panel of Ohio's Second Appellate District found that a company that lost access to its system after hackers held it for ransom had potentially experienced...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS