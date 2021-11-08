Kanye's Yeezy Brand To Pay $950K Over Late Shipping

By Lauren Berg (November 8, 2021, 5:13 PM EST) -- Yeezy, the apparel brand run by the artist formerly known as Kanye West, agreed to pay $950,000 to settle a lawsuit brought by California accusing the designer brand of failing to ship clothing and shoe purchases in a timely fashion, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office announced Monday. Yeezy will pay $950,000 in civil penalties, restitution and investigative costs to end the state's claims last month that it falsely advertised the speed of its shipping process and took too long to get items to customers, according to the stipulation of final judgment entered Nov. 3 in Los Angeles Superior Court....

