Colorado's Indian Mascot Ban Must Be Blocked, Group Says

By Nadia Dreid (November 8, 2021, 10:00 PM EST) -- Colorado's ban on the use of American Indian mascots in public schools is a free speech violation and a federal court should block the law from taking effect while it's being challenged, says the nonprofit group that filed the lawsuit. The Native American Guardian Association and other plaintiffs asked U.S. District Judge Regina M. Rodriguez on Friday to grant a preliminary injunction, saying their constitutional right to free speech would be irreparably harmed should the state law be allowed to take effect. The group, whose stated goal is to educate others about "Native American heritage through the high-profile venues of sports...

