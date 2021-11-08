Real Estate Co. Disputes Burden In Stock Dilution Defense

By Jeff Montgomery (November 8, 2021, 8:51 PM EST) -- Attorneys for real estate venture principals accused in Chancery Court of scheming to dilute the rights of a 50% shareholder in order to foil a custodianship suit rejected arguments Monday that a Delaware Supreme Court remand obliges them to show "compelling" justification for "strongly suspect" action. Michael K. Ross of Aegis Law Group LLP, representing UIP Cos. Inc. shareholder Marion Coster, told Chancellor Kathaleen S. McCormick during a teleconference argument that an opinion by Delaware's full Supreme Court found in June that Chancery dismissed the case in January 2020 without examining whether a stock issue vote was inequitable or for the...

