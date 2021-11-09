Peter Zimroth, Arnold & Porter Atty, Dead At 78

By Emily Lever (November 9, 2021, 4:33 PM EST) -- Longtime public service attorney Peter Zimroth, who most recently was a prolific trial lawyer at Arnold & Porter and federal monitor for the New York Police Department, has died at 78. Zimroth, whose decades-long career included a tenured professorship at New York University School of Law and the post of corporation counsel for the city of New York, left behind a legacy of civil rights, campaign finance reform and police accountability work. He was appointed in 2013 to as a federal monitor of the NYPD's stop and frisk policy after U.S. District Judge Shira Scheindlin ruled the practice discriminatory and unconstitutional,...

