Eatery's Bid For State Court In Virus Coverage Suit Hits Snag

By Eli Flesch (November 8, 2021, 6:45 PM EST) -- The owners of Boomerjack's Grill & Bar restaurants in the Dallas-Fort Worth area can't yet take their pandemic coverage back to state court, a Texas federal judge ruled, saying their insurers didn't properly identify each member of a limited liability company. U.S. District Judge Brantley Starr said Friday it would be premature to decide whether the Boomerjack's owners could move their pandemic suit back to state court because the insurers in the suit didn't establish the citizenship of each member that belonged to a Boomerjack's LLC. The restaurant sued a number of insurers, including HDI Global Specialty, in a bid to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS