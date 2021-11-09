Cozen O'Connor Real Estate Atty Dies At 71

By James Boyle (November 9, 2021, 4:29 PM EST) -- Philadelphia real estate attorney and Cozen O'Connor member Bernard Lee, 71, died on Sunday from a cardiac event he experienced at a 76ers game last week. Lee had been part of the firm's real estate practice group since 2009 and had played a role in some of the largest real estate projects in the city throughout his 44-year career. Jeffrey A. Leonard, co-chair of Cozen's business law department, told Law360 Pulse on Tuesday that the entire firm has been grieving Lee's loss. "A lot of us have practiced with Bernard for a long time," Leonard said. "We had a scheduled real...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS