Ex-WinView CEO Pushes Chancery To Keep Merger Suit Alive

By Leslie Pappas (November 8, 2021, 7:52 PM EST) -- The founder of WinView Inc., one of three e-sports companies that combined in 2019 to form Engine Media, pushed Delaware's Chancery Court on Monday to keep his lawsuit over the merger alive, arguing that board directors at WinView pursued their own interests at the expense of common stockholders. David B. Lockton, WinView's founder and former CEO, and several WinView common stockholders sued in January, alleging breaches of fiduciary duty and conspiracy in the three-way merger between WinView, Canadian company Frankly Inc. and Torque Esports Corp., an esports company traded on the Toronto Venture exchange. WinView's controlling shareholder and secured note holders,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS