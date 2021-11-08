Justices Eye Tossing H&M Copyright Case For Question Swap

By Ryan Davis (November 8, 2021, 8:47 PM EST) -- A fabric designer whose win against fast-fashion chain H&M was thrown out because of inaccuracies in its copyright registration faced tough questions from the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday, with some justices suggesting the case should be dismissed because the designer altered the question it wants resolved. The justices expressed concern during arguments that Unicolors Inc. framed the case, which deals with the standard for invalidating a copyright registration because of inaccuracies, differently in its cert petition than it did in its opening brief, and some raised the possibility of throwing out the case as a result. Others said they worried...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS