DHS Waives Fees To Expedite Afghan Resettlement In US

By Lauren Berg (November 8, 2021, 10:39 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Homeland Security announced Monday it will waive filing fees and streamline the immigration process for Afghan evacuees trying to resettle in the U.S. following America's chaotic withdrawal of troops after the Taliban reconquered Afghanistan. The agency said the concessions will apply to Afghans who worked for the U.S. military and are asking for work and residency permits following their evacuation from their home country. "By providing these evacuees with access to streamlined processing and fee exemptions, we will open doors of opportunity for our Afghan allies and help them begin to rebuild their lives in communities across...

