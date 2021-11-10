Womble Bond Adds Baker Donelson Atty To Global Biz Team

By Jessica Corso (November 10, 2021, 3:59 PM EST) -- A former Baker Donelson Bearman Caldwell & Berkowitz PC attorney with 30 years of experience in cross-border transactions has joined Womble Bond Dickinson as a partner in Houston. Wilka Toppins has spent the past three decades helping foreign clients set up shop in the U.S. and American clients open businesses abroad, with a focus on Latin America. She also helps foreign entrepreneurs and investors immigrate to the U.S. This week she joined Womble Bond as a partner after spending seven months as of counsel at Baker Donelson, according to her LinkedIn profile. Prior to joining Baker Donelson, Toppins spent over 18...

