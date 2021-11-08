Seattle Hotel Asks 9th Circ. For Chance In Virus Coverage Suit

By Ben Zigterman (November 8, 2021, 7:56 PM EST) -- The owner of the Thompson Seattle Hotel asked the Ninth Circuit to revive its COVID-19 coverage suit against an Allianz unit, arguing Monday that it should be given the chance to prove with expert scientific discovery that the coronavirus causes "direct physical loss or damage." The Allianz unit has argued that the Ninth Circuit has correctly declined to certify questions about the phrase "direct physical loss or damage." (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader) First and Stewart Hotel Owner LLC said that U.S. District Judge Barbara J. Rothstein improperly granted Fireman's Fund Insurance Co.'s motion for judgment on the pleadings in July because she came to...

