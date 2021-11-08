House Jan. 6 Panel Issues New Subpoenas To Trump Officials

By James Arkin (November 8, 2021, 5:55 PM EST) -- The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol announced Monday that it issued six new subpoenas to officials involved in former President Donald Trump's reelection campaign or who were involved in efforts to overturn the election results. Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., the committee's chairman, announced that subpoenas were issued for Trump 2020 campaign manager Bill Stepien, campaign senior adviser Jason Miller and campaign official Angela McCallum. Also included were John Eastman, who reportedly advised Trump on challenging the Electoral College electors in Congress, Michael Flynn, who reportedly attended a White House meeting where challenging the election...

