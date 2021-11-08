More Than 20 Unions Want Chicago's Vax Mandate Stayed

By Celeste Bott (November 8, 2021, 6:46 PM EST) -- More than 20 labor unions asked an Illinois state court Friday to block the city of Chicago's requirement that city workers they represent be vaccinated against COVID-19 by the end of the year until their grievances over the mandate can be handled in expedited arbitration. Their request comes days after a Cook County judge stayed the same requirement for members of Chicago's police union, and 23 unions, including the International Brotherhood of Teamsters, Local 700 and Service Employees International Union, Local 1, among others, and the unions' request cited that ruling, saying "equity strongly favors" the same outcome for their own...

