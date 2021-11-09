Feds, Advocates Battle To Keep Migrant Transit Dispute Alive

By Grace Dixon (November 9, 2021, 1:24 PM EST) -- The federal government opposed Texas' bid to toss a challenge over a state directive barring nongovernmental authorities from transporting migrants, saying it interferes with the federal government's power to regulate immigration no matter how the state tries to spin it. Writing to a Texas federal court on Monday, the federal government defended its attack on Gov. Greg Abbott's Executive Order GA-37, blocking anyone besides law enforcement from transporting migrants barred from entry amid the coronavirus pandemic. Texas can't avoid the reality that its executive order preempts federal immigration law, the federal government argued, pointing to a temporary restraining order and preliminary...

