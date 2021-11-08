Sanofi, Whistleblower Settle 19-Year Cancer Drug FCA Battle

By Dorothy Atkins (November 8, 2021, 8:58 PM EST) -- A whistleblower has voluntarily dropped his 19-year-old False Claims Act lawsuit alleging the drugmaker Sanofi U.S. Services Inc. misleadingly promoted off-label uses for its cancer therapy drug, after the parties reached a confidential settlement less than three months before the case was set for trial. In a two-page notice Friday, Sanofi and former sales representative Yoash Gohil notified U.S. District Judge Anita B. Brody in the Eastern District of Pennsylvania that Gohil agreed to voluntarily dismiss his remaining FCA claims against the drugmaker, as well as his claims for attorney fees and costs. The dismissal comes decades into litigation, which had...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS