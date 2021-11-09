Judge Won't Block COVID Vax Mandate For Feds, Military

By Daniel Wilson (November 9, 2021, 6:36 PM EST) -- A D.C. federal judge has denied a bid to block COVID-19 vaccine mandates for federal employees and military service members, saying the plaintiffs all have requests for religious exemptions pending and haven't shown they will face irreparable harm. The 18 federal civilian employees and two Marines who sued over the mandates, alleging constitutional and statutory violations, face no disciplinary action for refusing vaccination while their exemption requests are pending, meaning there is no need for a temporary restraining order or preliminary injunction, U.S. District Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly ruled Monday. "Plaintiffs ... come before this court complaining of a compulsory inoculation they...

