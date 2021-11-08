Robinhood Says Hacker Stole Millions Of Customers' Info

By Dean Seal (November 8, 2021, 6:48 PM EST) -- Robinhood disclosed Monday that a data security breach it experienced last week exposed the personal information, largely names and email addresses, of millions of the popular trading app's users. In a regulatory filing, Robinhood said the attack occurred on the evening of Nov. 3 and that it has since been contained, with no theft of any Social Security numbers, bank account numbers, or debit card numbers, or any financial losses to any customer. "As a Safety First company, we owe it to our customers to be transparent and act with integrity," Robinhood chief security officer Caleb Sima said in a statement....

