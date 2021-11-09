Insurer Says Apartment Co. Didn't Mention $62M Court Loss

By Ben Zigterman (November 9, 2021, 3:30 PM EST) -- A Swiss Re unit says it properly rescinded coverage to the operators of a Kansas City apartment complex after they didn't notify the insurer of a lawsuit, in which a tenant class was awarded $62 million over alleged unsafe conditions. North American Capacity Insurance claims that the operators of the Ruskin Place Apartments in Kansas City, Missouri, failed to notify it of a lawsuit that resulted in a $62 million judgment against them. (iStock.com/alfexe) In its suit, North American Capacity Insurance Co. asked a Missouri federal judge Monday for a declaration that it properly rescinded its policies with the operators of the Ruskin Place Apartments...

