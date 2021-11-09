Calif. Water District Tells 9th Circ. It Can't Give Trout Water

By Juan Carlos Rodriguez (November 9, 2021, 5:48 PM EST) -- A California water district on Monday asked the Ninth Circuit to reject environmental groups' bid to revive a suit aimed at securing more water releases from a dam for a protected trout's benefit. The Santa Maria Valley Water Conservation District said U.S. District Judge André Birotte Jr. got it wrong when in April he sided with the district and the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation and found that a 1954 law authorizing the Twitchell Dam in Santa Maria didn't include species conservation as a reason for the dam to increase water flows. The San Luis Obispo Coastkeeper and Los Padres ForestWatch are...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS