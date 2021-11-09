CanaFarma Investor Hits Embattled Execs With Civil Suit

By Katryna Perera (November 9, 2021, 3:00 PM EST) -- An investor in cannabis company CanaFarma has filed a complaint against the company alleging securities fraud, saying CanaFarma and two of its executives misappropriated at least $4 million from investors for personal use and other inappropriate reasons. Investor Emilio Habib Mouazeb filed the suit Monday in New York federal court against CanaFarma, Vitaly Fargesen and Igor Palatnik. Mouazeb's complaint comes a month after Fargesen and Palatnik were accused by the Manhattan U.S. attorney's office of the same claims — that they allegedly siphoned $4 million from investors by claiming they were producing cannabis-infused chewing gum and other products. Mouazeb's complaint claims...

