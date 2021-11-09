Haagen-Dazs Maker Looks To Devour Chocolate Fraud Suit

By Lauraann Wood (November 9, 2021, 10:18 PM EST) -- An Illinois consumer shouldn't be allowed to pursue federal fraud claims over allegedly misleading Haagen-Dazs ice cream bar packaging because the vanilla milk chocolate almond product at issue "delivers exactly what the front label promises," the snack's manufacturer argued Monday. U.S. District Judge Gary Feinerman should dismiss consumer Lawrence Rice's claim that the company fails to disclose that it uses coconut oil as a substitute for some cacao beans used to make its ice cream bars' milk chocolate because the product packaging discloses the presence of oils at least four times in its ingredient list, "the precise place that consumers know...

