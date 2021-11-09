Shopify, Ledger Escape Data Breach Negligence Suit

By Craig Clough (November 9, 2021, 6:16 PM EST) -- A California federal judge dismissed a proposed class action Monday brought against Shopify and Ledger over data leaks, holding that the court lacks personal jurisdiction over the companies and the plaintiffs' claims they were negligent in handling and communicating the leaks. U.S. District Judge Edward M. Chen granted separate dismissal motions from Shopify USA, Shopify Inc. and Ledger SAS related to two 2020 breaches, and also denied a motion from the putative class to conduct jurisdictional discovery while finding it "unwarranted." In the case of Shopify USA, the judge held that the company being headquartered in California at the time of...

